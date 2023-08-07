Phillies' Trea Turner posts 'thank you' message to fans on billboards

article

The Phillies’ Trea Turner made a grand gesture on Sunday to support Philadelphia baseball fans for supporting him through his struggles on the field.

During Friday’s game against Kansas City Royals, spectators gave Turner a standing ovation during his first appearance at the plate following a long slump culminating in season-low batting average of .235 on Thursday.

Fans organized a blood donation drive for The V Foundation for Cancer Research the week before in support of Turner’s and his wife’s advocacy for the organization, sending a message to Turner about how highly the Phillies and the team’s supporters value him.

Turner’s perseverance earned him even louder cheers in Saturday’s game, this time after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning the Phillies’ final win in their series against the Royals.

In a show of appreciation for fan’s continued encouragement, multiple billboards featuring the baseball star which read, "Thank You, Philly" began to appear around the city on Sunday.

Turner shared his thoughts on the standing ovation in an interview after Friday’s game.

"The fans had my back, they showed up for me," Turner said. "It was pretty cool to see."