Philly announces winner of public restroom naming poll

If there's one thing Philadelphians love, it's Philly wordplay, which could explain the winner of the city's public restroom naming poll.

The city asked, and you voted ‘Philly Phlush’ as the name for Philadelphia's six standalone public bathrooms located across the city.

Other name options included ‘Philly Loo’ and ‘Philly Public Restroom.' Results shared by the city showed Philly Plush winning in a landslide.

Only two of the restrooms are currently open in North Philadelphia and Center City. A third will open soon in West Philadelphia.

The city is still deciding where the other three restrooms will be located.

"Our city’s creativity and humor are like no other city," Managing Director Tumar Alexander said.