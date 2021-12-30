Philly anti-violence groups walk neighborhoods for zero homicides heading into 2022

Creators of the Philly Truce app got other anti-violence groups, members of the faith community and residents to join them in a holiday stand down promoting zero homicides heading into the new year.

"To see a presence of some type of concern and some type of peace that’s being offered to the community because everyone is in a position of needing to heal right," said Steven Pickens. He’s the co-creator of Philly Truce.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to him ahead of the walk this evening. Their app is for people to report minor beefs before they escalate and people can volunteer to be mediators. Tonight, was a different approach. They started Christmas Eve walking neighborhoods to engage the community. They hit Olney and Kensington Thursday night.

"People are fed up. That’s what we’re seeing out on the street. To a certain point we also see that for no reason of their own people have grown sort of numb to the violence going on," said Pickens. They walked as gun violence continued. Five people shot. Two have died.

This shooting on the 5600 block of Arch Street is where the victims are in critical condition. A 14-year-old shot in the back and a 17-year-old shot twice in the head.

"He may be the intended target. The 14-year-old is just hit one time in his back so possibly struck by stray gunfire. But we’re not sure at this time," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with Philadelphia Police.

Meanwhile, Philly Truce leaders say people can do something by walking neighborhoods in great numbers and say this is the goal heading into 2022.

"For everyone to sort of reprogramming themselves from seeing these numbers running up high. We have to all come on a simple basis of wanting zero homicides now. If we get into that mindset it can happen with enough people that positive energy coming around. Not just being used to it's another one today or three or four today. We have to break that chain," said Pickens.

For more information and to download the app, please visit https://phillytruce.com/ and https://www.zerohomicidesnow.com/.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter