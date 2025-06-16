Philly businesses ransacked, burglarized during 7-month crime spree; suspects still sought

article

The Brief Police are looking for suspects connected to at least nine burglaries in West Philadelphia. The burglaries began in November 2024, with the last one reported in May. The suspects were captured on surveillance footage.



At least nine Philadelphia businesses have been burglarized by the same suspects over the span of several months, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify them.

What we know:

All nine burglaries were carried out in West Philadelphia between November 2024 and May 2025:

November 7, 2024: Cash stolen as cash register, ATM and lottery machines damaged at Pine Street Mini Market

December 19, 2024: $800 stolen from cash box and unknown amount taken from ATM at EZ Laundry on Market Street

January 31: $5,000 from ATM, $2,000 from cash register and $2,000 in merchandise stolen from Low Price Superstore on Market Street

March 23: Large hole cut, wires pulled, cameras ripped from walls, while $100 from cash drawer, unknown amount from safe and tools stolen from Extra Space Storage on Sansom Street

March 26: $460 in cash and three bottles of Hennessy stolen and $300 in damage done to Jessie's place on 54th Street

April 8: $720 from cash register and unknown amount stolen from ATM after an office was ransacked at Afor Market on Market Street

April 22: $3,610 from ATM and $300 from drawer stolen Philly Laundry on Walnut Street

April 29: $9,625 in cash and $1,700 in liquor stolen with $6,500 in damage at Bleu B Soul on Lancaster Avenue

May 17: $800 from cash register, $4,000 from ATM, $13,000 in store products and $800 in petty cash stolen, along with $5,000 in damage, from Beauty Point on Lancaster Avenue

Police say the suspects would break into each business, often using large holes, then cut power to the security system before ransacking the business and pouring bleach as they fled.

Surveillance video was also recovered, capturing the suspects in the act several times, and leading police to connect them to all nine burglaries.