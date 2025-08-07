Philly commuters brace for impact as SEPTA faces potential service cuts

In just a matter of days, SEPTA could face significant changes that may severely impact the transit authority and its riders.

With a looming $213 million budget shortfall, SEPTA is preparing to eliminate 32 bus routes and significantly reduce service on regional rails as a first step in cost-cutting measures.

What we know:

Commuters in the suburbs, particularly in lower Bucks County, are expressing concern over the potential cuts.

Michael Englemann emphasized the importance of SEPTA. "SEPTA is everything in these parts... without it, we’d all be doomed," he said.

The regional rail from Trenton to Philadelphia is a vital link for many, including Michelle Vitale, who moved to Levittown for its accessibility.

"People gotta get to work. I gotta get to work," she said.

The prospect of service reductions is causing anxiety among commuters who rely on SEPTA for daily transportation.

Shannon Myers, a nurse in University City, shared her worries.

"I commute back-and-forth every day and if I don’t have this train line, I’d have to take an Uber, a cab, and other means of transportation," said Myers.

The potential cuts to bus routes are also a concern, as Vitale noted the challenges of unreliable service.

"They’re not on time, nothing links up, it’s horrible," she said.

What's next:

As SEPTA awaits funding approval next week, the community is bracing for the worst-case scenario.

The impact of service cuts would be far-reaching, affecting commuters' ability to access work and essential services.