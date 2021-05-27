Philly cop injured in car crash after SUV drives through stoplight in Tacony, police say

article

Authorities say a police lieutenant was injured when an SUV blew through a stoplight and hit the driver's side of a police cruiser early Thursday morning in Tacony.

According to police, the officer was heading west on Tyson Avenue around 1 a.m. when an SUV driving north on Frankford Avenue collided with the officer's car at the intersection.

The officer, a 40+ year member of the Philadelphia Police Department, was taken to Jefferson Hospital with a broken nose and injuries to his face and head.

A 27-year-old man and woman were found inside the SUV and taken to Nazareth Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A person who police said was driving behind the SUV at the time of the crash told officers that the driver had been ignoring traffic signals and speeding before the crash, according to police.

It's unclear who was driving the car at the time of the crash. Police say its possible the pair could have switched seats after the accident.

