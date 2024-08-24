Philly fire truck involved in fatal crash: police

article

A woman is dead and a man is suffering injuries after police say a crash involving a Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) truck occurred in North Philadelphia Saturday.

Police say the crash occurred at around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of W. Lehigh Avenue and W. Sedgley Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, a PFD ladder was heading west on Lehigh Ave on its way to an assignment.

A vehicle was traveling north on Sedgley Ave when they say the driver cut in front of the fire truck, resulting in a collision.

This crash caused the vehicle to strike a parked, unattended car.

Both the driver and passenger inside the car that cut in front of the fire truck were taken to Temple Hospital.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical condition, while the passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.



