Man charged with murder in death of Philadelphia firefighter

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with murdering a Philadelphia firefighter at a home in Holmesburg on Wednesday.

What we know:

Isaac Zayas, 27, was charged on Thursday with murdering 56-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, the Philadelphia Police Department announced. Rodriguez was a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The backstory:

The attack happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police officers were called out to a home on Shelmire Avenue after reports of a person with a gun.

When they got there, they found Zayas locked in the home's front porch. In the home, they found Rodriguez unresponsive. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the PPD, Zayas told officers that he had "fatally assaulted his uncle." Officers took Zayas into custody.

What they're saying:

A top official from the Philadelphia Fire Department told FOX 29 that Wednesday was "a rough day. Definitely a rough day."

Rodriguez had been a member of the department for 18 years.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear exactly how Rodriguez died, or what motivated the attack.