Philly House: City's largest homeless shelter serves up Thanksgiving meals

There was a packed house for a hot Thanksgiving meal at Philly House, the city’s oldest and largest homeless shelter.

Every table was decorated with tablecloths, centerpieces and placemats made by volunteers, many of them schoolchildren, to remind these men and women that they’re worthy and they’re loved.

"When I came here, they received me with open arms," says Aurelio Landrau, a grateful resident of Philly House. He says he moved in four months ago after he was released from prison.

"When I came out, God led me to this place. The food they serve is delicious. The staff that works here, they are warm and very caring to those that are in need."

Philly House is prepared to serve 1,000 Thanksgiving meals. It’s also serving up a cozy setting to watch football under the outdoor heated tent.

"Like every other household, our guests are gonna be able to watch some football with some snacks," says Jeremy Montgomery, President and CEO of Philly House. "For them to just feel the love on a day and not feel forgotten or left out, thats our aim.

Montgomery says that their men’s shelter has provided more than 1,900 beds so far this year. The kitchen is open to men, woman, and children for two meals a day 365 days a year.