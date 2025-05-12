Deadly Gloucester County house fire was 'not accidental,' prosecutors say

The Brief The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said a deadly house fire in Washinton Township was "not accidental." A man and a woman were killed in the fire that engulfed a house on Tranquility Court near Orion Way on Saturday. The fire is under criminal investigation.



Investigators say a house fire in Washington Township that left two people dead and neighboring houses damaged was "not accidental."

A man and a woman were found dead in the blaze that erupted at a house near Tranquility Court and Orion Way early Saturday morning.

Authorities opened a criminal investigation into the deadly fire.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to Tranquility Court and Orion Way in Washington Township around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

A neighbor's doorbell camera video shows the home completely engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing from a window.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's office later reported that a man and a woman were killed in the fire.

What we don't know:

While authorities have not publicly speculated on the origin of the fire, the deadly blaze is under criminal investigation.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office on Monday further added that the fire was "not accidental."

Officials have still not shared the identities of the deceased victims and have not commented on their possible relationship.