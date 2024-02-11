Philly House hosts Super “Soul" Party for hundreds of men to watch the game on the big screen

The largest and oldest homeless shelter for men in Philadelphia wanted to make sure all their guests got to enjoy the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Philly House, on North 13th Street, opened their doors to their 107 registered guests to a room loaded with Super Bowl décor, the big game on the screen, food, snacks, games, giveaway, and raffle.

"We want everyone to feel like winners and just because someone is homeless, they shouldn’t have to go without watching the Super Bowl, so we’ve rolled out all the stops," says Jeremy Montgomery, CEO and President. "We know hope is usually the beginning to healing and certainly being able to feel normal on a Super Bowl night by being able to have a bunch of pizza, wings, and snacks, it at least begins them on their journey to that hope and healing."

Nobody knows that better than Cliff Sann, who said he would have watched the game on his phone while going back and forth on the train to stay warm. He’s coming back from an accident last year that landed him in the hospital for two months.

"Go ahead and get the help, ask for the help, because the help is really out there you just have to be motivated and serious about it," he says.

Philly House staff say they try to throw a party for any major holiday or big event. They hope next year, it’s for the Eagles.

They run solely on private donations and are always looking for more volunteers. For more information, visit their website (https://www.phillyhouse.org/).