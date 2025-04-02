Philly leaders outline summer programs for youth: find out how to keep your kids active

The Brief Philadelphia city officials announced a slew of summer programs for teens, and coming at a time of crisis, due to the uptick in violence among teens over the last few weeks. Teens and families are in need of productive and positive programs, based on all the recent violence involving youth. City leaders are begging for the community and the youth to get involved in the summer initiatives.



Philadelphia officials announced a series of programs geared towards the youth to help keep them busy, active, engaged and off the streets this summer, in an initiative called #ItsASummerThing.

What we know:

"It bothers me when I hear people say there are not enough activities readily available for young people in our city. That is just not true," says Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The program providing activities of all types, from summer camps, STEM programs, swim lessons, to youth law enforcement camps, all throughout the various neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Many of these programs are free and offer food options, but there are also job opportunities as well.

"Summer in Philadelphia is about fun, opportunity, and ensuring that our young people have access to safe and enriching activities that support their growth and success," says Mayor Parker.

Related article

The backstory:

The announcement of the initiative comes at a time when there’s been a number of shootings in the city involving recreational centers.

City leaders say these initiatives are to try and prevent these violent acts from happening, especially during the summer, often when unrestrained activity starts to increase.

"Starting today we will be increasing our enforcement around our rec centers. We’ll be using some additional staffing so we can get things to settle down until we really get into our home stretch," says Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

"We can’t be upset at our youth, be asking things of our youth, and then not have opportunities like you’ve heard today to present them. We are holding up our side of that agreement," says Adam Geer, the Chief of Public Safety for the city of Philadelphia.

What you can do:

Now the city is looking at the community to uphold their end, by utilizing these programs.

"I think that the programs will work but they have to see their peers doing it. At a certain age, parents, and grandparents influence is not as strong as peer groups," says Mindy Broad, who has a grandchild being raised in Philadelphia.

The city is hoping their influence is strong enough to get people talking about the programs and spreading the word, so they can continue their mission of protecting the city, especially the youth.

"We will never give up on you, we love you, we will never tire trying to wrap our arms around young people in our city," says Mayor Parker.

For all the information on the programs, visit the city's #ItsASummerThing website, here.

If you don’t have internet access call 211 and they will assist you with all the information needed.