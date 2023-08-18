Philly man arrested, charged with weapons violations, receiving stolen property at KOP restaurant: police

article

A Philadelphia man, Khalif Ward, has been arrested and charged in Montgomery County.

According to Upper Merion Township police officials, the 26-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with receiving stolen property and weapons violations.

Detectives were investigating the report of a stolen vehicle parked in a restaurant parking lot in the King of Prussia Mall complex Wednesday evening, officials said.

Ward and a female were leaving the restaurant and walking toward the stolen vehicle when they saw the marked patrol vehicles surrounding the stolen vehicle. At that point, Ward and the woman turned in the opposite direction and ran, according to investigators.

Ward ran into the restaurant and out the back, where he was apprehended. Officers saw he had the ignition key of the stolen vehicle. Officials said the woman was also detained.

A restaurant employee alerted the police to a firearm being discarded by Ward inside a restaurant trashcan. Detectives found the .40 caliber weapon and took it as evidence.

As part of processing, officials say there is an active arrest warrant for Ward in Pennsylvania for Violations of the Uniformed Firearms Act.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Prison, awaiting an arraignment.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Upper Merion Township police at 610-265-3232.