Philly man identified as person of interest in NYC subway shooting; SEPTA riders encouraged to 'stay vigilant'

1. NYC Subway Shooting: Philadelphia man identified as renter of U-Haul van connected to shooting, police say

The NYPD released photos of Frank James. He is a person of interest in the subway shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

NEW YORK - Authorities are searching for a man who they say rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia that's connected to Tuesday morning's subway shooting in Brooklyn that left dozens hurt.

Chief James Essig said police are searching for 62-year-old Frank R. James who they believe is the renter of the U-Haul van. James has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin, according to Essig. Authorities found the U-Haul van in Brooklyn hours after the subway shooting that injured at least 28 people. Authorities previously put out information about a U-Haul van sought in connection to the shooting with an Arizona license plate.

Essig said the U-Haul van became of interest to investigators after a set of keys were found in the Sunset Park subway station after the shooting. Investigators also found the suspect's handgun, 3 extended magazines, 4 smoke grenades, and a hatchet.

2. NYC Subway Shooting: Philadelphia police monitoring SEPTA, passengers urged to 'stay vigilant'

After dozens were injured during a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Philadelphia police says the department is monitoring SEPTA stations.

PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department say they are monitoring SEPTA after Tuesday's shooting at a New York subway station left dozens injured.

According to authorities, the shooting happened during the height of the morning rush hour and began on a crowded subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

At about 8:24 a.m., a man aboard a northbound N train tossed two smoke bombs onto the floor, and opened fire inside the train as it approached the 36th Street station, Chief James Essig said.

The gunman fired at least 33 times, striking 10 people.

SEPTA says it has about 28,000 cameras in place to keep an eye on the transit system on all lines and officers have been placed at different stations.

SEPTA riders have been encouraged to pay extra attention during their commute and report suspicious incidents through the Transit Watch app.

3. Weather Authority: Wednesday to feel like summer with highs in the 80s

PHILADELPHIA - The midweek warmup will reach its peak on Wednesday with temperatures in part of the region expected to stretch into the 80s ahead of Easter.

The sun will set after 7:30, giving residents in the Delaware Valley plenty of time to soak up the sun and warmth.

A storm system to the west will bring rain and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday, according to forecasters.

Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday before dipping back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a late shower on Saturday will cool things down and temperatures will tumble back into the 50s on Easter.

