Local college professor collabs with Ukrainian punk rock bands to raise money for refugees

A local professor banded together with some Ukranian punk rock musicians to create a collaboration album with proceeds to benefit the Ukranian humanitarian crisis.

Yanis Chakars, a professor a Neumann University, and seven punk rock bands from Ukraine have already raised thousands of dollars with their benefit album.

"To listen to the record is I think moving," Chakars told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney. "You know this kind of music. Wide range of feelings. Emotions are strong."

Charkars drew inspiration from his Latvian roots and the countries messy history with Russian occupation. He used a picture from his trip to Kyiv in 2019 for the album cover.

"If this can be their way of giving them a voice while we raise money to aid them and provide some relief, then that's really important," Chakars said.

The album can be purchased on BandTogether.BandCamp.com for $10 a pop. Proceeds in the first three weeks have topped $3k.

"I think he's always been really involved in the community here, so its really great he's going above and beyond for Ukraine which obviously needs it," Neumann senior Elizabeth Cavaliere said.

