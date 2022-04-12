Police searching for woman, 21, accused of assaulting an officer in Radnor Township

article

Radnor Township Police are searching for a Philadelphia woman wanted for an assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say on Friday, April 8, Japiera A. Daniels, 21, was stopped for several motor vehicle violations. During the stop, officers determined that she was wanted in Montgomery County.

Authorities say as officers attempted to place her under arrest, she began to drive away with one of the officers' arms still inside her vehicle. Police say Daniels then fled from the scene.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital where he was released.

Authorities say Daniels was driving a blue Ford Fusion, possibly bearing a temporary registration attached by duct tape.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels' whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Japiera A. Daniels was driving a blue Ford Fushion when she was stopped by police is Radnor Township.

