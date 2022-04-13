DA: Philadelphia man turns himself in, charged with murder of pregnant woman in Upper Merion

article

A Philadelphia man who was wanted for the murder of a pregnant woman in Upper Merion on Friday has been charged after turning himself in, the Montgomery County District Attorney announced.

According to officials, 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson is facing first-degree murder and related charges connected to the shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius last week.

Police say the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

Officers arrived on scene and found Cornelius lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

She was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m., according to investigators.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Cornelius and the suspect were in a prior relationship and had met up briefly before she went to have dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.

According to investigators, Thompson followed Cornelius as she left the restaurant at 10:15 p.m., walked to the parking garage and then drove to the Exxon gas station.

Police say as she was pumping gas when Thompson got out of the car, spoke to her and shot her.

He continued to shoot her as she tried to get away, authorities say.

On Monday, District Attorney Kevin Steele announced that an autopsy revealed Cornelius was pregnant at the time of her death.

"This violent criminal is now safely behind bars due to the great work of the Upper Merion Police and Montgomery County Detectives. I want to thank the public for the many tips we received, which put a spotlight on the defendant," said DA Steele. "Our thoughts are with Ms. Cornelius’ family and friends at this sad time."

Due to the first-degree murder charge, no bail is available for Thompson, the DA's office says.

