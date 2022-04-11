Philadelphia mask mandate: Health officials set to decide on possible return of indoor mask requirement

Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate could be returning after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Local health experts have recommended a return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces to fight the growing number of COVID-19 infections.

Last week, the Philadelphia Department of Health said coronavirus cases in the city increased by more than 50% in a ten-day span.

"As we see more cases of COVID-19 in the city, everyone’s risk goes up," Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. "That means that now is the time to start taking precautions."

Philadelphia is currently in the All Clear tier of the city's COVID-19 response levels, with daily cases less than 100 and hospitalizations fewer than 50, but that could change due to new COVID-19 case data.

Bettigole says the new uptick in cases is due to the new BA. 2 omicron variant, which is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.

The city dropped the vaccine mandate for indoor dining in February, followed by dropping the mask mandate in March.

Health officials use four key metrics, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the rate of increase in cases, to determine the move from one response tier to the next.

The tiers are listed as:

Extreme Caution: Proof of vaccination required for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

Caution: Proof of vaccination or negative test within 24 hours for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

Mask Precautions: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places

All Clear: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; No mask requirement (except in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation)

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guided city officials with setting the timing for mandates, but the agency changed course in recent months, saying most Americans can safely take a break from wearing masks.

However, when the mask mandate was dropped, Bettigole made it clear that if a new COVID-19 variant emerged or cases began to rise, the city would be prepared to move back to other tiers that require additional mandates and restrictions.

