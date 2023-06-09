Philly man sentenced up to 52 years for 2021 murder inside Philadelphia Mills Mall

A Philadelphia man will spend between 26 and 52 years behind bars for a murder inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall in 2021.

A jury convicted 23-year-old Gregory Smith of shooting and killing 21-year-old Dominic Billa and the attempted murder of another man on March 29,, 2021.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors say Smith was on bail awaiting trial on several cases in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties, including drug, weapons and theft charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During the trial, it was said Smith was at the mall on March 29th. A fight reportedly broke out in the food court. Testimony indicated Smith fatally shot Billa and shot at another man, who was not wounded.

Smith was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to Billa’s family.

"Gregory Smith showed a complete disregard for the safety of everyone in the area when he shot and killed Dominic Billa in a crowded shopping mall. Nothing can bring Dominic back to his family and loved ones, but the defendant has now been held accountable for this senseless act of violence," Attorney General Henry said.