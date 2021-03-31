Mother of man killed in Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting speaks out

A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

"I can’t go and see my son. I’m still waiting to just lay my hands on him," Nakisha Billa said.

She showed off her now late son’s resume on the dining room table. A resume 21-year-old Dominic Billa hoped to use to build a better future with.

"Everybody’s asking me. Are you okay? It’s gonna be okay. It really isn’t. It can’t be. I wanted to see my son grow to adulthood, I won’t even have any grandbabies," she said.

Recreation centers, bicycle rides and malls, safe places and activities perhaps not the case in a city that has seen a 26% increase in homicides from this time last year.

Advertisement

An out of control gun violence problem that has escalated so quickly the Philadelphia Police Department and the mayor’s office now hold week updates to the latest senseless tragedy.

Dominic’s friends have stopped by to check on his mother well-being. His room upstairs a constant reminder of who is no longer there

"I’m not gonna open up the room door because I can smell him, I can smell him. I just want to put Saran wrap up and just punch a little hole in there so that every time I can smell his scent, so that he’ll always be here," she said.

A mother’s pleas for help from a justice system that has told far too many parents their child is gone.

"DA Krasner, please put them to work. Put the guys to work to get my son’s murderer. Put em’ to work," she said.

___

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

Police hope SEPTA bus video can help ID suspect in deadly Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting

'Absolutely unacceptable': Philadelphia officials respond to gun violence as homicide rates climb

Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

Victim in attempted carjacking shoots 14-year-old suspect, Philly police say

Woman critically injured after being shot in the face in Olney

Second federally supported mass vaccination site to open in Philadelphia

Murder charges approved after dismembered body found in U-Haul truck in Northeast Philly, DA says

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter