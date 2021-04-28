Arrest made in Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

article

Police say they have made an arrest in a shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall food court that left a young man dead in late March.

Gregory Smith has been arrested and will be charged in the murder of Dominic Billa, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on March 29 when shots rang out near the orange entrance around 5 p.m. after police say a fistfight broke out.

Back when the incident occurred, surveillance video from inside the mall captured portions of the altercation and the ensuing commotion.

At some point during the altercation, police say a handgun was produced and the victim, 21-year-old Dominic Billa was shot multiple times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Nakisha Billa, the man's mother, made pleas with District Attorney Larry Krasner to find the suspects responsible for her son's death.

Advertisement

"DA Krasner, please put them to work. Put the guys to work to get my son’s murderer. Put em’ to work," she said.

___

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

DA: Still no motive in fatal Wawa shooting in Upper Macungie Township

Police investigating second homicide related to fatal shooting in Smyrna

Police hope SEPTA bus video can help ID suspect in deadly Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting

'Absolutely unacceptable': Philadelphia officials respond to gun violence as homicide rates climb

Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter