Police hope SEPTA bus video can help ID suspect in deadly Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting

Police are hoping SEPTA bus video can help them ID the gunman and any accomplices in connection with the deadly shooting at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Shoppers returned to the Philadelphia Mills Mall Tuesday just 24 hours after 21-year-old Dominic Billa, the stepson of a county homicide detective, was gunned down at the food court after a brief fight.

Surveillance cameras captured Billa and an unknown man on crutches as they punched it out. Seconds later, gunfire rang out and terrified shoppers scrambled for cover.

MORE: Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead

According to police sources, the gunman fired five shots but only one hit the victim. The other four traveled across to the food court where shoppers were sitting enjoying the afternoon.

Several shots hit benches and just missed a high chair where a child had been sitting seconds before the gunfire erupted, sources said.

Investigators also tell FOX 29 the man on the crutches and the gunman made their escape on a nearby SEPTA bus. All SEPTA buses are equipped with cameras.

Police are now reviewing the videos to ID the gunman and any accomplices.

