Man fatally shot at food court inside Philadelphia Mills Mall, police say
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man has died following a shooting at the food court inside Philadelphia Mills Mall.
It happened at the orange entrance around 5 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The mall is currently on lockdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
