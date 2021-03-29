Man fatally shot at food court inside Philadelphia Mills Mall, police say

article

Police say a man has died following a shooting at the food court inside Philadelphia Mills Mall.

It happened at the orange entrance around 5 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The mall is currently on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

