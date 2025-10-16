'No Kings' protest Philadelphia: Street closures, location, times

The Brief A second "No Kings" protest is scheduled in Philadelphia on Saturday. More than 60,000 people turned out for the first protest in June. Several streets in downtown Philadelphia will be closed during the event.



Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Philadelphia on Saturday as part of another wave of "No Kings" protests across the country. The demonstration Saturday will force some Philly streets to close for hours, and some SEPTA routes to take detours.

Here's everything you need to know about the "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia on Oct. 18.

When is the "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia?

What we know:

The main "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia Saturday will be outside Philadelphia City Hall.

Demonstrators will march from City Hall to the Independence Mall starting around 12:30 p.m., but crowds may start gathering as early as 11 a.m., according to the city.

What streets will be closed for the "No Kings" protest?

Several streets in Center City will be closed because of the march and following demonstration.

Closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th StreetN. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Closed from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.Market Street between Juniper Street and 5th Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and 5th Street

More portions of Market Street will be closed between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. City officials said other streets may be closed, and that closures will be lifted as the marchers clear the street.

SEPTA detours

All SEPTA bus routes that run through Center City will be subject to detours between 9:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The full list of affected routes can be found on SEPTA's website here.

City officials recommend anyone trying to go through the area take the Market-Frankford Line or the Broad Street Line.

What are the "No Kings" protests?

The backstory:

Saturday’s demonstrations are follow ups to "No Kings" held back on June 14 in nearly 2,000 cities across the country. Those protests were scheduled to coincide with President Donald Trump’s scheduled birthday military parade.

The phrase "No Kings" was first coined by the 50501 Movement, a grassroots organization that pushes back against what they call "the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies."