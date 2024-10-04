Philly northern lights forecast: Will you see the northern lights from here?

article

Two massive solar flares exploded from the sun this week and now weather forecasters are watching space closely to see how the two events will impact Earth, including displays of Northern Lights.

A massive solar flare was ejected from the sun on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Sun emitted the strongest solar flare in seven years on Thursday.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) had issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch from Thursday through Saturday after an X7.1, the third-strongest of the solar cycle .

Because of the most recent flare, space weather forecasters told FOX Weather that it's "very likely" that it has Earth-directed components.The next day, the current Geomagnetic Storm Watch could be extended or upgraded to a warning.

If the SWPC forecasts a severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm, Northern Lights could be visible as far south as the Carolinas.

Will I be able to see the Northern Lights?

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) shows map predicting the aurora forecast for Friday October 4, 2024.

In the picture above, the SWPC predicts the intensity and location of the aurora borealis Friday night over North America showing a 'viewline' that represents the southernmost locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon.

Here’s how to read the map, according to the SWPC: The brightness and location of the aurora is shown as a green oval centered on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecast to be more intense.

Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise. It is not visible during daylight hours.