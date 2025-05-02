Broad Street Run 2025: Estimated 40K pick up bibs ahead of Sunday's run

The Brief The 46th running of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street run is Sunday. The Broad Street run is the country’s largest 10-mile road race. 40,000 runners have registered to run.



Early May in Philly means one of the biggest 10-mile races in the country. Runners from all over picked up their bibs before Sunday's big day.

An estimated 40,000 runners have signed up and every single one of them has a story of why they run Broad Street.

Why they run:

Some of the estimated 40,000 runners were picking up their bibs at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Friday afternoon for the 2025 Broad Street Run.

Some of the estimated 40,000 runners were picking up their bibs at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Friday afternoon for the 2025 Broad Street Run. Every single one of them has a story of why they run Broad Street.

Donna Ruberti from Glassboro is running in her 20th race.

"The support from the sidelines. The cheering. The excitement. Everyone helps support each other and helps each other. It’s great," she says.

The straight shot from Olney to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia while going through a dozen Philly neighborhoods, the Broad Street Run is the largest 10-mile road race in the country. In the 75–78-year-old division, Voorhees resident Barbara Weiss is running with her 17-year-old grandson this year.

"It’s just an accomplishment. Especially at my age an accomplishment and for him to do it with me is very, very special," said Weiss.

More stories to tell:

Matthew Lynch, otherwise known as "The Philly Soccer Guy," will be juggling his soccer ball all 10 miles to raise money for two charities.

"The beautiful game follows me wherever I go. It’s taken me all across the world. Giving me great opportunities and allowing my mind and body to experience otherwise without this sport I wouldn’t be able to do," said Lynch.

Juan Rodriguez, of Vineland, marks the race every year with a new tattoo of the year he ran. This will be his 12th. He says the energy of the race and spectators is unmatched.

"It means a lot to me. It’s a great run. It’s the best run in the nation. Really looking forward to it," he explained.

And there are some who are running in their very first Broad Street run like 73-year-old Steve Weissman.

"It’s not something you are in competition. When you are 73-years-old, you are not in competition. You are running for yourself and having your family cheer you on. So, I decided to do it after all these years," said Weissman.

SEPTA is again running free express service for runners on Sunday morning on the Broad Street Line. And the FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting rain for Sunday. The race starts at 8 a.m.

Philadelphia road closures:

Phased road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday. No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 4, from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m. and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 6:30 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m.

Roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced. The City expects the course to reopen by noon. The Philadelphia Police Department will be assigned to the detours around the run route to assist motorists. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the racecourse, allow for extra driving time, and proceed with caution during the race.

Pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the racecourse. Police will allow pedestrian traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants.

Prior to Sunday, "No Parking" signs will be posted at the starting area, along the racecourse, and in the center median of Broad Street. City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning on Saturday evening May 3.