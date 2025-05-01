Philly crossing guard brings joy to neighborhood with dance moves, infectious energy

article

The Brief A Philly crossing guard is gaining attention for his dancing and pure happiness. Video posted online captures the heartwarming moment. People are captivated by his energy and love for his job.



Looking for a little pick-me-up to get you to the weekend? This heartwarming Philly moment is all you need!

What we know:

A crossing guard was caught on camera dancing in the streets while keeping pedestrians safe in South Philly this week.

The video was posted on Instagram by local content creator Emre Kara with the caption, "Only in Philly… Your crossing guard makes your day."

Decked out in his neon vest and gloves, the crossing guard is seen shimming with his hands in the air and a huge smile on his face - the definition of a man who loves his job!

What they're saying:

The video has gained thousands of likes in less than a day, and is filled with comments praising the crossing guard's infectious energy.

"Content that brightened up my newsfeed."

"These are the type of people the world needs!!

And it appears he is no stranger to many in the South Philly area!

"He makes our day daily!!!! best crossing guard ever with the best energy!"

"THATS MY GUYYYY I SEE HIM EVERY MORNING on my way to work love him."