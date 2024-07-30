Philly police announce arrest, release surveillance video in car break-ins

Philadelphia police are continuing to warn car owners to be on alert amid a string of car break-ins and vandalism across the city.

Though the police say the city is down 1,000 in theft from autos, we still have more than 6,000 car break-ins across the city.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday that shows a suspect in car break-ins from the 2200 block of Sansom Street on Sunday between midnight and 9:45 a.m., when the windows of three cars were smashed.

Belongings were reported stolen from two of the vehicles.

Another video, police say, shows persons of interest on May 23 and May 30 where numerous windows of vehicles were broken on Pennsylvania Avenue.

So far, police have 55-year-old Isaac Tate in custody for three break-ins that occurred on North 5th Street in June.

"I think it’s definitely encouraging to see that police are taking an action to see exactly what is going on. But I do think it’s kind of a larger problem than what’s coming to the surface," said Matthew Brown.

Matthew Brown and his wife Alli Bloemer are victims of a car break-in too.

They live in South Philly where the windows of 19 cars were smashed along Washington Avenue just two weeks ago.

They immediately stopped using free parking on Washington Avenue where they say there are fewer security cameras.

"We actually just went and got one of the parking permits to be able to park in the parking permitted areas so we are now parking on our street," said Alli Bloemer.

We reported on similar incidents in Fairmount where at least six cars were vandalized and another rash of break-ins, in Center City where more than a dozen cars windows were smashed on 22nd Street between Market and Arch.

"There’s no pattern. They hit and go out of their neighborhood quickly," said Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram.

Police say the suspects take change, wallets, documents with personal information or nothing at all.

In one area of North Broad Street, police say they've seen 15 incidents with something more serious stolen.

"Some in this area the guns are being taken. That’s an absolute no no. If you have a permit to carry or not, you’re not permitted to keep that in your car," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Police say it's important that people report anything that happens even if nothing is stolen.