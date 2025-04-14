Philly Portal moving to City Hall on Monday with parade, police escort

The Brief The Philly Portal is moving to a new location on Monday. It will make its way to City Hall after a parade along the Ben Franklin Parkway, with a brief stop at the Art Museum. The Portal will be live during the parade.



The Portal is on the move, but don't worry, it's staying in Philadelphia!

What we know:

Philly's ‘Portal to the World’ is heading to its new home on Monday - the City Hall Courtyard.

It will begin the journey from its current LOVE Park location at 9 a.m. with a police escort and celebratory parade along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

After a brief stop at the Art Museum steps, the Portal will be reinstalled at City Hall, and is expected to go live again by lunchtime.

"The Portal will be active during the entire move, allowing the world to witness this powerful moment of unity, joy, and global connection – all from the heart of the City of Brotherly Love."

What we don't know:

The Portal will stay in Philadelphia for two more years to celebrate America's 250th birthday in July 2026.

However, officials have yet to say if it will remain at City Hall, or if it will move to new locations throughout the city.

Dig deeper:

This most recent move comes after the Portal sustained ongoing vandalism, damage and theft at its first home in LOVE Park.

It was taken offline back in January while undergoing repairs, but was powered back on last month.