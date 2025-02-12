Philly professor lets students skip final exam after Super Bowl victory

The Brief Some accounting students in Philadelphia get to skip their final exam. It's all thanks to the Eagles epic Super Bowl win!



There was more on the line than a Super Bowl win for some Philadelphia accounting students this Sunday.

What we know:

JT Thazhathel, a lifelong Eagles fan and professor at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, made a very important deal with one of his accounting classes at the beginning of the term.

If the Eagles won the Super Bowl, his students wouldn't have to take the final exam - as long as they performed well on other exams!

What they're saying:

Now Professor Thazhathel is making good on his promise!

"To my accounting student… yes, your final exam is now optional. Go Birds!" he said in a social media post.