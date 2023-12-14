Philly protest: I-76 blocked by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, 32 arrested: police

On the eighth day of Hanukkah, hundreds of Jewish community members, Rabbis and faith leaders led a protest in Philadelphia to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Demonstrators closed down Philadelphia's Spring Garden Street Bridge, I-76 westbound and the Schuylkill Expressway right before rush hour Thursday to draw attention to the dire conditions in gaza as a result of the Isreal-Hamas war.

"We're here to say the miracle we're calling for is the miracle of a cease fire and we are doing so on this bridge and on the highway and in public because we want to call public attention to this cease fire," said Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari, Kol Tzdek.

As protestors blocked traffic causing chaos, Philadelphia police sources say state police arrested all of them.

32 protestors on the Schuylkill Expressway were arrested by PA State Police.

During the more than two hour-long demonstration, protestors began singing songs and eventually marched to the steps of the Art Museum at around 5:30 p.m.

Philly bicycle police blocked access to the Schuylkill and followed alongside the group.

"The UN put out a resolution for a cease fire just this week. 153 countries think the bombing should stop," said the Rabbi.

Jewish Voice for Peace, Rabbis for Ceasefire, faith leaders, and allies who organized the protest are calling for an immediate end to the U.S.-backed genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Isareli government and will follow acts of peaceful civil disobedience at the Capitol building, 30th Street Station, and elsewhere across the country.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) is the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.

In a press release sent out by JVP, they stated "amidst the ongoing bombing campaign carried out by the Israeli military, which has already stolen the lives of 18,000 Palestinians, protestors, led by Rabbis for Ceasefire and other faith leaders, will unequivocally restate their demand for a ceasefire now."

The same group protested at 30th street station last month causing disruptions for travelers. They've held similar demonstrations across the country and are vowing more acts of civil disobedience until there's a cease fire.

"Hospitals, mosques, churches, apartment blocks have been bombed and destroyed," said Jacob Winterstein, Jewish Voice for Peace. "This is an unimaginable horror being committed…I am a father. I'd much rather be home celebrating Hanukkah with my son right now but I know there's fathers in Gaza that won't be able to celebrate any holiday."

"We're here together putting our bodies on the line for a long lasting immediate cease fire," said Hilah Kohen, Jewish UPenn student.