Hundreds converge on 30th St. Station in protest for Gaza, disrupting rush hour traffic, train travel

Dozens of protestors were led away in zip tie handcuffs by Philadelphia police into waiting police buses as part of a huge demonstration that started hours earlier inside and outside 30th Street Station Thursday.

Hundreds of activists and religious leaders from across the city took over the train station beginning at rush hour. The interfaith protestors chanted and sang, while sharing personal stories as they demanded a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

"We are here to say death will not bring about justice and redemption. We are here to ask the U.S. government to use its power and its money to call for a ceasefire and to end the violence in Gaza," Rabbi Ari Lev Fernari, Senior Rabbi with Kol Tzedek Synagogue, stated.

Many in the group prepared to stay as long as possible, including a student who attends Swarthmore College.

"As a Jew, when we say never again, never forget, we mean for everyone," Noah Caper said. "We are willing to risk arrest. I have water. I have food. I plan to stay here."

A huge police presence both inside and outside the station, where hundreds more demonstrators were also protesting at one of the entrances.

"Any time you have any type of these events, you are always concerned. That’s the nature of the biz," Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said. "We will assist Amtrak in any way they need us to."

Many exits and entrances to the station closed early in the evening, with police standing guard. Some travelers had to push their way through the crowds to get inside. Angela Thornton-Young, in Philly on business, was trying to get back to Maryland. "A lot of us just want to get where we need to go. I appreciate and respect what they’re doing, but man, it’s causing disruption."

One woman from Arizona traveling through Philadelphia to Harrisburg did not mind the demonstrators at all.

"Came in and just say this and thought it was pretty neat," Amy Weltmer said.

This is not the first protest in Philadelphia. A pro-Gaza rally was held Saturday at City Hall, demanding a ceasefire.