Philly residents react to temporary trash drop-offs amid District Council 33 strike

The Brief The City of Philadelphia set up temporary trash drop-off sites with sanitation workers on strike. Sanitation workers are part of District Council 33, the city’s largest municipal workers union. Union members are pushing for higher wage increases, as Mayor Cherelle Parker insists the current offer is ‘fair and fiscally responsible.’



On Tuesday, bags of trash were marinating on city curbs after the largest city workers' union, District Council 33, went on strike at midnight.

What we know:

The City of Philadelphia set up 63 temporary trash drop-off sites throughout the city.

By the end of the day, some dumpsters were overflowing as people struggled to toss heavy bags of trash over their shoulders.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s a little ridiculous because trash is like a non-negotiable," said Aliza Wolf. "I think it’s really embarrassing because a lot of people are going to come to the city this week and there’s going to be a ton of trash everywhere."

"Honestly, it just makes it super congested as well with everybody that is walking around and smelly, of course," said Elise Pidutti.

Neighbors living at the intersection of 18th and Catharine Streets had mixed feelings about becoming a temporary drop-off site.

"This is ridiculous. There was no plan," said Ryan Thornburg. "They just told us to bring the trash to a corner. Didn’t have the dumpster until what, an hour ago? Pay the workers. This is ridiculous. Now we live next to a dump."

"[The City is] going to take this dumpster out tonight and dump it. That should be good but just don’t leave everything in the dump," said Sandra Lawrence. "We don’t have problems with rodents or anything like that on this block, so I’m hoping they’ll do just like they said."

Some people walked blocks from their home with garbage bags in hand while others drove up with bags of trash in their trunks.

Neighbors were told the dumpster would be emptied at night, but what they really want is a new contract so the DC 33 strike can be over.

"Bringing it for the elderly neighbors who can’t really walk it over," said Andrew Kuniski. "It’s hot, it’s going to be smelly, but we’ll survive."

The City is urging people not to leave bags of trash on their curb and to hold off on bringing garbage to the temporary sites until it’s your scheduled trash day.