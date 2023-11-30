Philly Special Christmas: Jordan Davis shocks fans with 'angel voice' on Eagles album

article

"6"6, 336, and… the voice of an angel."

It seems the Philadelphia Eagles are full of hidden singers, and yet another incredible voice was revealed to fans this week.

Jordan Davis joined his fellow Birds on the "A Philly Christmas Special" album with the "sweetest rendition" of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Video of the defensive tackle recording the single has gone viral, with fans expressing their shock in the comments.

"If you’re over 6’6 and play for the Eagles you have the voice of an angel. I don’t make the rules," one fan said.

And the surprises aren't done yet! More special guests are expected when the full album releases on December 1.

First Patti LaBelle, then Travis Kelce and Amos Lee - who could be next?