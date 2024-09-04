The Philly Specials will release third Christmas album in November

article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas….

Okay, maybe not yet, but here's something to get you excited about the holidays: The Philly Specials will return on Nov. 29th with their third Christmas album.

Former Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, and current teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, will belt out more holiday hits on "A Philly Special Christmas Party."

The album is said to include features by Philly natives Boyz II Men and Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce.

Johnson, entering his 12th season with the Eagles, teased the album last month, but details remained limited until this week.

The trio's second album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, raised over $3M for non-profit organizations around the city and beyond.

The previous albums have included holiday classics like "White Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."