Eagles' Lane Johnson says third Philly Specials Christmas album is in the works

It won't be a Blue Christmas in Philly this year!

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson told reporters Tuesday at Eagles' practice that the Philly Specials will be back this holiday season with their third album.

Johnson, along with now-former Eagles center Jason Kelce and lineman Jordan Mailata, have recorded holiday hits such as "White Christmas" and "This Christmas."

Last year, the trio's second album, A Philly Special Christmas Special, raised over $3M for non-profit organizations around the city and beyond.

It sold over 60,000 copies and featured several guess appearances, including Travis Kelce, which has fueled speculation about a possible Taylor Swift collaboration on the upcoming record.

Johnson did not say when fans can expect the album to be released. The previous two records were cut at local studios in Philadelphia and Conshohocken.