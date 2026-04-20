Speed cameras now active at 5 Philly school zones: Where fines are now in effect

The Brief Philadelphia’s school zone speed cameras now issue fines starting Monday, April 20. Drivers going more than 11 mph over the limit face penalties of at least $100. Enforcement is active only during school drop-off and dismissal times at five school zones.



Drivers speeding through certain Philadelphia school zones will now get fined as the warning period for new speed cameras has ended, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Speed camera enforcement begins at five school zones

What we know: The Philadelphia Parking Authority says drivers caught going more than 11 mph over the posted limit in school zones will now face fines starting at $100. The cameras were installed outside several schools in February, and the warning period ended Monday, April 20.

The five school zones with speed cameras are John B. Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, Widener Memorial School, High School of the Future and William Syre High. Each of these areas has seen multiple pedestrian crashes in the past four years, including one fatality at Broad and Olney.

The speed cameras only operate during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal times, not 24/7. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says cameras will not be active during school breaks or holidays.

By the numbers:

The penalties increase based on how fast a driver is going over the limit.

Drivers going 11–19 mph over will get a $100 fine, 20–29 mph over will get a $125 fine, and anything over 30 mph will result in a $150 fine.

Local perspective:

Corrine O’Connor, deputy executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said, "You have crossing guards, parents, small children that, basically, when you have them crossing the street that they’re as safe as possible."

Some residents say the new enforcement is needed to keep kids safe. "If the kids are out, we need to be slower," said Violet Cole of West Philadelphia. Dante Robinson of Southwest Philadelphia said, "People usually driving too fast right here. So it should slow everyone down so there won’t be as many crashes."

Krystal Green of West Philadelphia said, "You want your kids to come back as you sent them. Same way they go out, back the same way I want them." Green also said, "It should make people listen. Over 100 dollars, you not gonna wanna get too many of those."

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says the cameras are angled to capture both the flashing lights and the speeding vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down when they see the flashing lights in school zones.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says the new law aims to increase safety for students, parents and crossing guards.

Big picture view:

The speed camera program began with a warning period in February to prepare drivers for the new enforcement.

Now, full enforcement is in effect, and tickets will be mailed to violators.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says the goal is to reduce crashes and improve safety in areas where children and families cross the street.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many tickets have been issued since enforcement began or if additional school zones will be added to the program.