Philly teen accepted to over 50 colleges needs help making dream come true

A Philly high school senior just got accepted to over 50 colleges after battling challenges throughout her life, including being in the foster care system. She has made her choice but still needs help to pay for her tuition.

"Approximately 56 colleges," said 18-year-old Destiny Jackson. She’s ecstatic about earning her way into having dozens of colleges want her on their campus.

But the most exciting announcement was from the institution at the top of her list. Spelman College an Atlanta HBCU, historically Black colleges and universities said yes.

"With Spelman, this class of 2025 having a 5% acceptance rate with over 11,000 applications, and with that being said I was like I got to make the cut," she said.

The story of much of her 18 years of life tells exactly why this teen with a glowing smile and seemingly shatterproof spirit deserves the education she's worked so hard for.

"Being a youth in the foster care system, being abused at a very young age, being called out of my name by close ones telling me I would never be anything. As people talked negatively down on me I had to give them every reason that I am not going to be that," said Jackson said.

She’ll be Spelman bound in August if she gets the help she desperately needs. She has limited funding and says she isn't eligible for significant parent-based funding and loans because she is in the foster care system. She's set up a GoFundMe for donations.

"Any contributions I am more than thankful for," she said.

Meanwhile, Jackson plans to continue to make proud her principal and staff at Belmont Charter and her NOMO Foundation family, New Options More Opportunities.

"I am going to double major in political science on a pre-law track and communications in media. My longtime goal for my political science major would be to run for president at age 35 and communications in media to have my own radio show," she said.

If you wish to help, please click here.

