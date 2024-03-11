Philly to receive $158M federal grant for Chinatown Stitch project

Chinatown will soon get an expensive makeover after officials announced a hefty $158 million will go toward the Chinatown Stitch project.

The federal funding for this project came as a very nice surprise, sealing the deal for a reconnected Chinatown and transforming the look, feel and accessibility for the busy area of Center City.

For the last couple of years, a vision had been in mind for a transformative project physically reconnecting Chinatown over the Vine Street expressway.

Senator Casey and house reps Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle delivered the dollars from the federal government to complete the project that will cap a three block section of the vine street expressway in Chinatown.

"The highway will be capped underneath and no one will see it. It will create green space and community space and amenities that the community never had," said John Chin, Executive Director, Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

Officials say the decades-old Vine Street expressway construction effectively severed Chinatown, and this new project with green space, and improved pedestrian and community access will change all that.

"I think if you expand the community, it will give a place a nice place for people to hang out and such," said Vince Nguyen, Chinatown visitor.

"With them putting up more stuff like that around here, makes it better for us, as well as for students and senior citizens as well too," said Kelly Go, student.

Officials say the 158 million dollar stitch project is expected to be a positive in the job creation column as well.

"During the years of this project, it will create family sustaining high-paying jobs right here in our community," said Rep. Brendan Boyle.

Construction begins in 2027 and should be completed by 2030.