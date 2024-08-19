PHL Airport: 36 flights canceled, 368 delayed following weekend storms

It's been another frustrating day for travelers at the Philadelphia International Airport as 36 flights were canceled and 368 delayed, following a weekend of problems caused by storms along the East Coast.

"I was here two weeks ago for the exact same issue. Weather can certainly cause chaos at the airport, but we talked to some people tonight who said their trip was on time and smooth until touching down in Philly," reported a passenger.

Frustrations are running high at Philadelphia International Airport. One traveler expressed, "Philly is the worst."

Lost luggage is piling up in the baggage claim wing, while others say their bags are nowhere to be found.

Corey Cohen from Conshohocken, who flew in from Minneapolis, shared his experience.

"Some people got our bags, a lot of people just waiting here at conveyor belt for about an hour," said Cohen.

Cohen says he flew American Airlines from Minneapolis to Philly, and all was fine until baggage claim.

Mary Kopack, on the same flight, refreshed the air tag tracker on her bags in hopes of finding them.

"It says last seen one hour ago, and it's not here in Philly. I don't know where it's at," said Mary Kopack from Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Holly Mitchell, trying to get home to North Carolina, explained the ordeal her family faced.

"We went to baggage claim and sat for three hours last night. They couldn't find our bags. Apparently, they were here. My 7-year-old daughter found them," said Mitchell.

The Mitchell family from North Carolina says they have been stuck in Philly since a layover yesterday morning. 36 hours later, they found their bags. Now they are looking for a rental car to get home.

Mitchell also mentioned the impact on her children's education, "Delayed, delayed, delayed again. They were supposed to start school today. Now they'll miss the second day of school because of American Airlines."

While many travelers say they are frustrated about the lack of answers and assistance, others acknowledge that last night’s weather caused at least some of these problems.

"It's very frustrating, and I feel bad for people who missed connections, but at the end of the day, you can't control the weather. It's not the airline's fault," said Lucia Capriotti from Downingtown, Pennsylvania.