Phoenix cat chases away coyote from his home

A Phoenix cat took on a coyote and won and it's all caught on surveillance video.

The story could have been much different because coyotes in desert neighborhoods are notorious for grabbing cats and small dogs.

So many are now cheering for a cat named Sunny.

At around 2 .m. on Oct. 22, the Koellers saw an unlikely scenario unfold in their backyard between a coyote and their cat, Sunny.

Sunny was a stray who the Koellers adopted as a kitten, saying, "He’s a street cat."

He's now five years old and is as agile as ever.

Amy Burnett with Arizona Game & Fish says coyotes often come into more urban areas this time of year and will go after cats and small dogs.

"Lucky, spunky cat," Burnett said of Sunny.

But being on the prowl is not new for Sunny. "He likes to perch and look for prey," Kelli Koeller said.

Sunny didn’t cash any of his nine lives in this encounter and he's one lucky cat.

