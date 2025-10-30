Pierre Robert: 93.3 WMMR's Preston and Steve remember Philadelphia radio legend

Philadelphia radio legend Pierre Robert, known for rocking the airwaves on 93.3 WMMR for over four decades, died unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 70.

Artists from all genres of the music community in Philadelphia and beyond joined Robert's radio co-hosts in remembering his legacy.

What they're saying:

93.3 WMMR's Preston Elliott and Steve Morrison joined Good Day Philadelphia on Thursday, saying that the news of Roberts passing hit them "like a ton of bricks."

"It was absolutely sudden and unexpected, and we're having a hard time with this," said Preston, who added they've dedicated their Thursday show to allowing listeners to share their memories of Robert.

Robert's radio legacy was helped carried by his loyal listeners, who Steve Morrison said he always genuinely took the time to meet and spend time with.

"He took the time with everybody," Steve said. "If there was a room of 150 people that wanted to meet him, or 1,000 people, he stayed until the last person, and it wasn't a just move along sort of thing – he would take the time – he would remember everybody, he wanted to know about you, he wanted to know how you were doing."

The kinship with his listeners was also shared by artists in the music community, including rock icons like John Bon Jovi, who called Robert a "great friend" and someone who "admired local artists and tomorrow's rising stars."

"The station was lucky to have him on the air. We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy. And I was lucky to have him as a friend," he wrote on Facebook.

What we know:

Robert, 70, was found dead in his home on Wednesday after he did not show up for his mid-morning show that immediately follows Preston and Steve.

Preston explained that it wasn't out of the ordinary for Robert to run late, mentioning that Pierre used to joke that he operated on "Pierre Standard Time."

Concern began to grow, however, when they were in a post-show meeting and there was still no sign of Robert.

"We got word at about 11:45 that he had not shown up, and there was some concern, and all of us looked at each other, and we were very worried," Preston said.

He explained that Robert's producer, Ryan, went to Robert's house and found the door locked, and his car parked in the driveway. The police were called to enter the home where Robert was found dead.

None of Robert's radio peers were aware of him suffering from any medical ailments, adding he was in great shape and went to the gym daily.

"There was not an illness, we don't know why," Preston said. "I know that's the natural curiosity when somebody passes and we'll eventual find out, but we don't know at this point."