Pillsbury recalls over 4,000 cases of flour over E. coli concerns

article

Select bags of "Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour," which is sold by New York-based Hometown Food Co., were recalled as a precaution due to the potential presence of E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Co. announced a voluntary recall on Friday. Two specific UPC item codes and lot codes of the bread flour:

UPC Item Codes: 0 5150020031 5 and 0 5150020031 5

Lot Codes: 8 342 and 8 343

The products have the Best-If-Used By Dates of Jun 08, 2020 and June 09, 2020, respectively.

An estimated 4,620 cases of "Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour" were delivered to retailers and distributors across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

ADM Milling Co. informed Hometown Food Company that certain wheat used to make the two lots of "Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour" has been linked to the E. coli illness. They are offering replacement coupons for the affected products.

Advertisement

"There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this product and this recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution," according to a release by the FDA.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the FDA at 1-866-219-9333.