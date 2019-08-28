Pixar casts Philly natives Questlove, Tina Fey to voice characters in new film

article

A new Pixar animated film is going to have a lot of brotherly love thanks to casting two famous Philly natives.

Questlove, of West Philadelphia, and Tina Fey, of Upper Darby, will voice the movie’s protagonists.

They will star in the movie called “Soul”. The movie will tell the story of a middle school music teacher who is separated from his soul after accidentally stepping into an open sewer grate.

Questlove shared a video addressing the film on Instagram with a caption that read, “That time I thought they wanted music references and they were like “no fool, you're in this movie.” I haven't woken up yet y’all."

The official IMDB reveals the following synopsis: “A journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms, discovering the answers to life's most important questions.”

“Soul” is set to be released next summer in June 2020.

The film will also feature voice acting from Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, John Ratzenberger and Daveed Digs.

It will be directed by Pete Docter.