Tina Fey to make special appearance at 'MEAN GIRLS' event at the Kimmel Center

On Wednesday's we wear pink and celebrate the arrival of "MEAN GIRLS" to the Kimmel Center with an appearance from Upper Darby's own Tina Fey.

Although the hit musical won't begin its run at the Kimmel Center until Nov. 19, the highly anticipated performance will go on sale Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.

The onsale event will be kicked off by WMMR's Marisa Magnatta and Kathy Romano from the Preston and Steve Show.

Once the event is in full swing, Tina Fey will partake in a creative conversation.

Eventgoers can enjoy a special "We Drink Pink" cocktail as a part of Center City Sips on the Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center.

Wednesday's event is free to the public and open to all.