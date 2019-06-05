Pizza chain employee makes heroic save of hot pie in viral video

This week’s hero is a Toppers Pizza employee who made the save of the century when he passed by his fellow employee just in time to catch the pizza that was falling out of the 500-degree oven and place it safely on the serving tray next to him.

The family owned restaurant chain in Southern California posted a video on Facebook of Christian Alfaro in the midst of the valiant act edited to Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” captioning it, “not all heroes wear capes.”

“Just another busy day at Toppers Pizza place,” said Alfaro, humbly. He explained that he was on his way to grab a fork for a customer when he noticed the pizza falling out of the oven and with cat-like reflexes was able to “avoid a cleanup.”

“The footage came from our security cameras, and we just thought it was funny,” said Kelsey Jonker, who runs media for Toppers Pizza. “We definitely did not expect it to gain so many views.”

The Facebook post has garnered 68,000 shares and 10,000 comments since it was posted on June 3.