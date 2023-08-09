Throwing a 'boom party' in New Jersey? It'll cost you!

New Jersey lawmakers are taking a stand against a recent trend that's become a culprit of chaos across the state - boom parties.

"Boom parties" are large gatherings where people blast music from their vehicles, often causing a disturbance wherever they converge.

They've been popping up more and more in recent years, becoming a major issue in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In New Jersey, state leaders are hoping to combat the parties with a new bill passed this week.

MORE HEADLINES:

The bill increases penalties, allowing police to issue fines for any noise "plainly audible" from 50 feet away.

"Boom party" attendees could now be forced to pay up to $500 fine for a first offense, $750 for a second and $1,000 for a third.

A similar law was passed in Philadelphia, but it's still waiting on a signature from the mayor.