Throwing a 'boom party' in New Jersey? It'll cost you!
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey lawmakers are taking a stand against a recent trend that's become a culprit of chaos across the state - boom parties.
"Boom parties" are large gatherings where people blast music from their vehicles, often causing a disturbance wherever they converge.
They've been popping up more and more in recent years, becoming a major issue in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In New Jersey, state leaders are hoping to combat the parties with a new bill passed this week.
The bill increases penalties, allowing police to issue fines for any noise "plainly audible" from 50 feet away.
"Boom party" attendees could now be forced to pay up to $500 fine for a first offense, $750 for a second and $1,000 for a third.
A similar law was passed in Philadelphia, but it's still waiting on a signature from the mayor.