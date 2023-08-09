Video: Drunk driver smashes into police car outside South Jersey headquarters, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A late-night DWI crash unfolded just feet from a police headquarters in South Jersey, and it was all caught on camera.
Video captured the moment a vehicle lost control, and forcefully crashed into a tree and unmarked patrol car.
The crash unfolded right in front of the Gloucester Township Police Headquarters on Chews Landing Road just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jimi Morales, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested at the scene.
Morales is charged with driving while intoxicated, along with an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania.