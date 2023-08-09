Police pursuit ends with crash in Center City, 2 suspects in custody: officials

A vehicle wanted in a local homicide became the target of a police chase turned foot pursuit after a crash in Center City overnight.

Police say they were chasing the suspected vehicle when it hit an officer's patrol car near 19th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around midnight.

Two men bailed from the vehicle, and tried to flee on foot.

They were both captured after a short pursuit, and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, and charges have yet to be announced.