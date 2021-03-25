VIDEO: Pod of orcas spotted during rare sighting off Texas coast

A pod of orcas made a rare appearance off the Texas coast!

Passengers on a fishing boat off the coast of Galveston, Texas got to see the rare sight on Wednesday, March 17. Footage shared by Sam Hardeman, a fishing vessel captain, shows adult killer whales breaching the waters with juvenile orcas.

"Ran into a pod of killer whales on the drive home today," he wrote in a Facebook caption. "Once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"They’re really putting on a show now," an angler said in the video as several orcas broke the surface directly in front of the boat.

A spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the sighting was uncommon, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to a 2020 preliminary report, an estimated 267 killer whales live in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. The most recent final stock assessment in 2012 estimated just 28 orcas in that region.

